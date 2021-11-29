SPHL Announces Sherwood Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced Monday that Brant Sherwood is suspended for Roanoke's next four games.

Sherwood's suspension falls under Rule 46.22, Aggressor in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time and Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, stemming from Friday night's game between Roanoke and Fayetteville. Sherwood was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at 16:09 of the third period.

The six-foot forward has recorded five goals and two assists in 12 games for the Dawgs this season, but will miss Roanoke's games against Fayetteville (December 3 and 4) and Macon (December 10 and 11).

The six-foot forward has recorded five goals and two assists in 12 games for the Dawgs this season, but will miss Roanoke's games against Fayetteville (December 3 and 4) and Macon (December 10 and 11).

Roanoke will travel to Fayetteville for a weekend doubleheader on Friday and Saturday.

