Rivermen Add Goalie, Forward from River Falls

March 5, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced earlier today that the club has signed goaltender Zach Quinn and forward Ryan Cusin. Quinn has been signed to a standard player contract (SPC), while Cusin has been inked to an amateur tryout offer (ATO).

Quinn, 25, is a Westland, MI native who just completed his senior season of NCAA-DIII hockey at University of Wisconsin-River Falls. The net minder appeared in 23 games, posting 2.20 goals against average, coupled with a .923 save percentage. Quinn took the crease for 91 games in four seasons with River Falls after a two year career in the North American Hockey League split between Kenai River and Wenatchee.

Cusin, 25, grew up with Quinn in Michigan and spent the last two seasons with him at River Falls. This past season, Cusin finished second on the team in points, potting 16 goals and 33 points in 29 games. Before playing for River Falls, Cusin spent a season with Adrian College and the year prior with UMass-Boston. Both players will be with the Rivermen and available for the team's next game coming Friday night against Birmingham.

