Former Bull Called up to AHL

March 5, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





PELHAM, Ala. - Former Birmingham Bull, Garrett Johnston has been called up to the American Hockey League (AHL).

Johnston began to 2018-19 in Birmingham, playing 21 games for the Bulls before receiving a call up the Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL. After winning the Kelly Cup Championship last season, the Growlers made Johnston a permanent fixture in their lineup by signing him to their roster this season.

On Thursday, Johnston got the call from the Toronto Marlies, who are an affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, and will listed on their active roster.

"We are extremely happy for Garrett and are proud of his accomplishments as a professional hockey player." said Bulls Head Coach, Jamey Hicks. "It has been great watch him start in Birmingham and make his way through the ranks of the sport. We wish him the best of luck in Toronto."

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.