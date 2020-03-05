Danny Cesarz Announces Retirement

March 5, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







Macon Mayhem forward Danny Cesarz

(Macon Mayhem, Credit: Bryan Meeks) Macon Mayhem forward Danny Cesarz(Macon Mayhem, Credit: Bryan Meeks)

Mayhem forward Danny Cesarz officially announced his retirement from hockey on Thursday afternoon.

Cesarz, 27, had played in 32 total games for the Mayhem over the past season and a half (including playoffs) and extended an already highly productive career in the Southern Professional Hockey League. Prior to joining the Mayhem at the onset of their playoff push during the 2018-19 season, Cesarz had spent the previous three and a half seasons with the Knoxville Ice Bears. Over the course of his SPHL career, the Redford, MI native has played in 182 regular season games, amassing an impressive 52 goals, 103 assists, 155 points and a cumulative +24 rating.

"Danny is a class act and has been invaluable to our organization," Mayhem General Manager Blair Floyd said. "Even when he was on the IR, he was the biggest cheerleader and advocate for the team and was a constant in the locker room. We wish him the absolute best in this next chapter of life!"

An incredibly skilled and dynamic player, Cesarz dazzled fans with his speed, puck skills, and his hard, accurate shot. However, he made clear upon his arrival in Macon that he sought to help the team in more ways than simply on the score sheet. Cesarz's calming, veteran presence helped to assimilate younger players to the culture and expectations of the organization. He worked meticulously on improving the defensive areas of his game, and eventually earned a spot on Macon's penalty kill, which he gradually helped to lift into the top half of the league leaderboards.

Cesarz's presence on and off the ice will undoubtedly be missed by the Mayhem as they continue their hunt for a playoff berth. He has had a long and distinguished professional career, and the Mayhem wish him nothing but the best in the next stages of his life.

Macon's next home game will be against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Tuesday, March 10th, on Fan Appreciation Night. Puck drops at 7:00 pm ET at the Macon Centreplex.

