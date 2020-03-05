Dawgs Add Three from College Ranks

March 5, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





MOLINE, Ill. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced the addition of three rookies to their roster. Defenseman Liam O'Sullivan has been signed to an amateur tryout contract and defenseman Henry Hearon and forward Brady Heppner have been signed to standard player contracts. Each joins the Dawgs for his first professional hockey experience.

Heppner arrives following the conclusion of his college career at Saint John's University. The Crookston, Minnesota native tallied eight goals and 13 assists over 26 games during his senior season in 2019-20. He led his team in goals in both his sophomore and junior year and over 99 career games with the Johnnies, Heppner had 42 goals and 40 assists.

Hearon recently finished his college career at Trine University and recorded a goal and nine assists over 28 games in the 2019-20 season. He transferred to Trine after playing his freshman year at Morrisville State College where he was a teammate of current Rail Yard Dawg CJ Stubbs.

O'Sullivan joins the Rail Yard Dawgs following the conclusion of his college career at Saint Anselm College, where he netted three goals to go with 20 assists over 27 games in the 2019-20 season. His 20 assists led the Hawks and were good for second most in the Northeast-10 Conference. He was named Second Team All-NE10 for the second consecutive season.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will continue their road swing on Friday for the first of two over the weekend against the Quad City Storm. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:10 PM at the TaxSlayer Center. The team will be holding a watch party, presented by Bud Light, at Awful Arthur's in downtown Roanoke that begins at 7:00 PM. The party will feature drink specials with $3 Bud Light and Shock Top drafts throughout the evening.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.