RiverDogs Top Woodpeckers 2-0, Notch Third Shutout Win of Season

Charleston RiverDogs shortstop Alika Williams

Charleston, SC- With the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning, Hector Figueroa got Luke Berryhill to fly to right field as the Charleston RiverDogs escaped with a 2-0 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Wednesday night at The Joe. The shutout victory was the third for the RiverDogs pitching staff this season. The game was played in front of 2,111 fans.

Pitching was the story for much of the night as the teams combined for just six hits through the first seven innings. Ben Brecht, the RiverDogs starting pitcher, made his return to the rotation by working 4.0 scoreless innings with one hit allowed and six strikeouts. That put Stephen Yancey in position to earn his first win of the season and he ran with the opportunity, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings while fanning five.

The RiverDogs (11-9) offense was held in check for much of the night, but shortstop Alika Williams drove in both runs. In the third inning, Williams lined a double into the left field corner to plate Nick Schnell, who had walked and stolen second base earlier in the frame. In the fifth, Williams collected a second RBI on his broken bat roller to third with the bases loaded. The team was limited to four hits, two of them belonging to Curtis Mead.

Fayetteville (9-11) made a frantic push late in the game that had the entire ballpark on edge. With one out, J.C. Correa and Nerio Rodriguez hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners. Figueroa struck out Yeuris Ramirez for the second out, but then issued a free pass to Justin Dirden that loaded the bases. The RiverDogs exhaled as right fielder Alexander Ovalles squeezed the final out in two hands after charging hard to make the play. Figueroa picked up his third save of the season with 2.0 scoreless innings on the mound.

The ceremonial first pitch on a Wicked Wednesday was both thrown and caught by sales managers at Wicked Weed. The pitcher was Tony "Two Tap" Scarpitti, South Carolina and Georgia State Sales Manager. Meanwhile, Zac Smith, National Sales Manager at Wicked Weed, received the pitch crouched behind home plate.

The third installment between the RiverDogs and Woodpeckers is set for Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. Left-hander John Doxakis (2-0, 1.06) will make his fifth start for the RiverDogs. The Woodpeckers will go with RHP Diosmerky Taveras (0-0, 2.70). It's Budweiser Thirsty Thursday at The Joe with $1 beers throughout the ballpark!

