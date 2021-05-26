Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes vs. Fredericksburg

The Down East Wood Ducks look to bounce back after a 2-0 loss to open the homestand vs. the Fredericksburg Nationals last night. Tonight, Down East turns to RHP Wyatt Sparks (0-0, 5.91) while Fredericksburg will counter with RHP Rodney Theophile (0-2, 5.40)

LAST TIME OUT: The Down East Wood Ducks forgot their offense in Charleston as they fell to the Fredericksburg Nationals 2-0, Tuesday night at Grainger Stadium. Down East tallied their first hit in the bottom of the sixth and were shut out for the first time this season.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: So far at Grainger Stadium, the Down East Wood Ducks look out of place. In seven games, the Wood Ducks are averaging 1.4 runs/game and allowing 2.6 runs/game. Although they've only played seven games at home their offense is anemic at Grainger Stadium. The pitching has been the saving grace so far, holding a 2.10 ERA at home.

EARLY BIRD CATCHES THE WORM: This season when the Wood Ducks score first, they are 11-2. So far they have played 12 road games and six home games. On the road, the Wood Ducks are 8-1 when scoring first and 3-1 when scoring first at home. In the first inning, Down East is outscoring opponents 14-6.

SHUTDOWN & SHUTOUT: For the first time this season, the Woodies have been shutout. They were no-hit until the bottom of the sixth against Fredericksburg before Evan Carter hit his first triple of the season. The offense was nonexistent as Carter was stranded on third and the Wood Ducks managed only four total base runners all game.

SEE THE BALL, HIT THE BALL: 19 games into the season, the Wood Ducks have a wide spread of batting averages. Dustin Harris sits atop the team with a .319 batting average. Out of 13 batters, Harris is the only Woodie with a .300+ batting average, six Wood Ducks are hitting .200+ and seven are hitting below the .200 batting average mark.

IF YOU AIN'T FIRST, YOU'RE LAST: Since the first game of the season, the Wood Ducks have been in first place. They were tied atop the Central division with the Carolina Mudcats, before sweeping Kannapolis in the first series of 2021, while the Mudcats went 5-1 in their first series. Since then, Down East has had sole possession of first place, with three games being the highest mark of the season.

