'Birds Mash Hillcats for Fourth Straight Win

SALISBURY, MD - On the strength of an eight-run sixth inning, the Delmarva Shorebirds upended the Lynchburg Hillcats 12-7 on Wednesday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

The Shorebirds (15-5) have now won four in a row and have increased their division lead over the Hillcats (13-7) to two games.

Lynchburg got on the board one batter into the ballgame, as Angel Martinez belted a leadoff homer, his first of the year, to put the Hillcats up 1-0.

In the bottom of the inning, Mason Janvrin singled before Gunnar Henderson doubled to put two in scoring position. After a strikeout, JD Mundy singled to center to score Janvrin and tie the game at 1-1.

In the third, the Hillcats worked three walks to load the bases before Johnathan Rodriguez walked with two out and the bases loaded to force home a run and give Lynchburg the lead back 2-1.

Looking to extend their lead in the fourth, Gabriel Rodriguez led off the inning with a base hit. A wild pitch moved him to second and an ensuing groundout pushed him to third. Christian Cairo then lined a single to center to score Rodriguez and make it 3-1. After a balk moved Cairo to second, Martinez singled to center to score Cairo and make it 4-1 Lynchburg.

Delmarva strung together a rally in the sixth to take the lead. Cristopher Cespedes walked to begin the inning. After a strikeout, Ramon Rodriguez singled. Darell Hernaiz followed with a two-strike single to center, scoring Cespedes, making it 4-2. Hudson Haskin then walked to load the bases before Janvrin beat out an infield single to plate Rodriguez and bring the Shorebirds to within one run. Henderson then put the Shorebirds on top for the first time all night as he ripped a two-run single to right center. After a strikeout, a walk to Mundy reloaded the bases before Cespedes walked for the second time in the inning to bring in another run and make it 6-4 Delmarva. Another walk to Jordan Cannon forced home a run before Rodriguez collected his second hit of the frame, plating two, to put a bow on the eight-run frame with Delmarva now up 9-4.

Henderson piled it on for Delmarva, ripping a three-run homer, his sixth of the year, to put the Shorebirds up 12-4.

Will Bartlett hammered a three-run homer of his own, his third of the year, in the ninth for Lynchburg, but it was too little, too late for the Hillcats as Delmarva hung on for the 12-7 victory.

Noah Denoyer (1-0) picks up the win for Delmarva. Denoyer retired 12 of the first 14 batters he faced as he ultimately went 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks, while striking out five.

Daritzon Feliz (1-2) is dealt the loss for Lynchburg. Feliz allowed four runs in 1.1 innings on two hits and four walks while striking out three.

Neither started factored into the decision for their respective club. Xavier Moore began on the bump for Delmarva and went 2.2 innings, giving up two runs on one hit while walking four and striking out five.

His counterpart, Daniel Espino, lasted four innings, conceding one run on four hits while walking two and striking out seven.

Everyone in the Delmarva lineup reached base at least once with the Shorebirds setting a new season high with 13 walks drawn. Henderson had his third five-RBI game of the season as he finished a triple shy of a cycle, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Rodrgiuez provided a spark out of the No. 8 hole, going 3-for-4 with two driven in. Janvrin also had a multi-hit day, finishing 2-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Martinez was productive out of the leadoff spot for Lynchburg, finishing 2-for-4 with a homer and two driven in. Cairo added two stolen bases while scoring twice and driving in a run in a 1-for-3 performance.

The Shorebirds look to make it five wins in a row as they take on the Hillcats again on Thursday night. Houston Roth (0-0, 4.50) makes his first start of the year for Delmarva while Lynchburg goes with Sergio Morillo (0-1, 12.71). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage on Fox Sports 960 AM and MiLB.TV beginning at 6:50 with Sam Jellinek on the call.

