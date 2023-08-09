RiverDogs Roster Bolstered by Two Top 100 Draft Picks

Charleston, SC - In the aftermath of major roster movement on Tuesday, the Charleston RiverDogs added two big names from the Tampa Bay Rays 2023 draft class on Wednesday. First round pick Brayden Taylor (#19 overall) and third round pick Tre' Morgan (#88 overall) have both joined the RiverDogs in Columbia and are active for the game tonight against the Fireflies.

Taylor starred at TCU for the past three seasons, serving as the Horned Frogs primary third baseman. During his recently completed junior season, he matched the program's single-season home run record with 23. At the end of each of his three seasons in the Big 12, Taylor had registered double-digit home runs, a batting average of .300 or higher and an OPS over .100. A native of Utah, the 21-year-old was a First Team All-Big 12 selection and Third Team Baseball America All-American this spring. In 67 games with TCU this season, he posted a .308 batting average and drove in 70 runs while reaching base at a .430 clip. Taylor collected a double and a triple in a three-game stint with the FCL Rays following the draft.

Morgan was a key cog for the LSU Tigers this spring, helping them claim a national championship in Omaha. This year in Baton Rouge, Morgan hit .316 with 15 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 53 RBI and 66 runs scored in 69 games played. He also walked more times than he struck out. Morgan was at his best when the lights shone brightest, leading the Tigers with a .556 batting average during their super regional against Kentucky and following that up by being named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team. The New Orleans native was one of five LSU players selected in the first three rounds of this year's MLB Draft.

The RiverDogs will look to snap a three-game skid tonight when they take on the Columbia Fireflies at 7:05 p.m. The squad currently holds a 4.0 game lead over a pair of pursuers in the south division standings with 29 games remaining.

