Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.9 vs Charleston

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Ben Hernandez (0-1, 2.50 ERA) takes the rock for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Marcus Johnson (4-5, 3.79 ERA).

Tonight is a Whiteclaw Wednesday, where fans can enjoy $5 16 oz cans of Whiteclaw Seltzer all night long at the ballpark. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

STRONG DEBUTS LEAD TO OPENING VICTORY: Columbia got two quality debuts from Carson Roccaforte, who the Royals picked with the 66th pick in this year's draft and Henry Williams, who the Royals acquired in the Scott Barlow trade as they beat Charleston 4-2 Tuesday night at Segra Park. The Fireflies got things going in the first. Carson Roccaforte hit a lead-off stand-up triple in his first Carolina League at-bat and then came around on an Omar Hernandez sacrifice fly to break the scoreless tie. In the fourth, Columbia added to their lead. Brett Squires got things rolling with a one out double and then Austin Charles and Daniel Vazquez set the table with back-to-back walks to load the bases. Trevor Werner grounded into a fielder's choice that scored Squires and doubled Columbia's lead and then a wild pitch from RiverDogs starter Alex Ayala Jr. brought home a third run for Columbia.

BREAK OUT THE RAY-O BREAD: Oscar Rayo continued his role through the pitching utility role Friday. Rayo spun a season-high 5.2 innings while punching out a career-best eight batters to allow the Fireflies to get through the game after a rough start. The southpaw has a 2.20 ERA this season in what has mostly been a long-relief role--although he has also worked a few spot starts too. Sunday was his first save opportunity of the season, and he didn't disappoint, setting down Kannapolis 1-2-3 with a punchout.

SUPER SQUIRES: Columbia's first baseman is riding a seven-game hitting streak after going 1-4 last night to start the series against Charleston. Squires is 9-28 (.321) on the run with a pair of doubles, two RBI and four runs scored. It is Squires' second-longest hitting streak of the season. The lefty also worked an eight-game hitting streak April 26-May 2.

HURLING HERNANDEZ: Ben Hernandez put together his best start of the season last Tuesday vs the Augusta GreenJackets. The 22-year-old worked a quality start after spinning six scoreless innings where he only allowed a pair of hits and punched out a season-best six batters.

NOT A BAD START, KID: The Fireflies had two players make their Carolina League debuts last night. Henry Williams got the nod on the hill and ended up spinning five scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Carson Roccaforte started in center field and cut down a trio of hard hit balls to the warning track. Roccaforte also started the game with a jolt, hitting a lead-off triple and coming around on a sacrifice tie in the first to break the scoreless tie.

AIN'T NOTHING GONNA BREAK MY STRIDE: Columbia entered this homestand in a three-way tie for second place trailing the Charleston RiverDogs by five games for the second-half South Division crown. With 29 games remaining in the 2023 season, these next 11 games are crucial for Columbia. After last night's win, Columbia has five more games against the RiverDogs while they trail by four games. Next week, they'll play the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a six-game set that will decide who holds the advantage going into their series to close out the season.

MOVING ON UP: Ben Sears now has three saves in his last five appearances, giving him nine saves on the season. That ties him with 2021 Columbia Fireflies reliever Luis Barroso for sixth all-time amongst Columbia Fireflies players. He's two away from tying current Quad Cities River Bandits reliever Cooper McKeehan for second on the Fireflies all-time leaderboard.

