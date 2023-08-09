Red-Hot Mudcats Win Fifth Straight 6-4

August 9, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - Jeferson Figueroa worked through three solid relief innings to earn the victory, Yerlin Rodriguez recorded his ninth save, Jadher Areinamo went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Daniel Guilarte went 1-for-3 with a two-run double as the Carolina Mudcats won their fifth straight, 6-4 over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium.

Catcher Blayberg Diaz drove in the first run of the game and sparked an early four run rally with a RBI single in the second for the first-place Mudcats (25-13, 58-43). Guilarte followed two batters later with a two-out, two-run double and Areinamo finished the early rally with a RBI single.

Areinamo's two-out RBI single in the second both gave the Mudcats a 4-0 lead and knocked Delmarva (15-22, 43-59) starter Raul Rangel out of the game. Reliever Randy Beirguete replaced Rangel (L, 0-1) and would go on to hold the Mudcats scoreless over the next two and 1/3 innings.

The Shorebirds were down 4-0 through the third before scoring three runs across the fourth and fifth to pull within one of the lead. Matthew Etzel singled and scored off Carolina starter Brian Fitzpatrick in the fourth before driving in the first of the two Delmarva runs with a single off reliever Quinton Low in the fifth. Etzel also singled, stole a base and scored in the seventh while going 3-for-5 with two runs and three stolen bases.

Fitzpatrick left his start shortly after allowing Etzel's leadoff single in the fourth, but not before recording two outs in what would be his final inning. In all, Fitzpatrick pitched through three and 2/3 with one run, four hits and four walks in his first start with the Mudcats. Reliver Jose Chavez took over and finished the fourth with a popout.

Low then entered for the fifth, but began his night with three straight walks before recording a strikeout of Stiven Acevedo. Etzel then followed with his RBI single and Low went on to hit a batter to force in the second run of the inning. Low eventually escaped the fifth by inducing a double play to end a bases loaded threat and would go just the one inning in his appearance.

The Shorebirds got within one of the lead at 4-3 thanks to their two run fifth, but Carolina answered with two in the same frame when Jace Avina pushed across two runs while hitting into a force with bases loaded. Carolina led 6-3 after Avina's force and eventually won 6-4 despite Etzel's RBI single in the seventh.

Figueroa (W, 2-1) allowed the lone run in the seventh, but worked through three solid innings overall while earning the victory in relief. Rodriguez (S, 9) pitched around a hit, struck out one and closed out the game by getting Etzel to hit into a double play to end the game.

The victory gave the Mudcats a 2-0 lead in their current series over the Shorebirds. It also kept Carolina 5.5 games ahead of the second-place Fredericksburg National in the Carolina League North second half standings. The series will continue on Thursday night with RHP Patricio Aquino starting for the Mudcats.

STOLEN BASES:

Delmarva: Bradfield Jr. (1, 3rd base off Fitzpatrick/Diaz); Etzel 3 (3, 2nd base off Fitzpatrick/Diaz, 3rd base off Fitzpatrick/Diaz, 2nd base off Figueroa/Diaz); Romero (8, 3rd base off Figueroa/Diaz); Horvath (1, 2nd base off Rodriguez/Diaz).

Carolina: Guilarte (24, 3rd base off Rangel/Florentino).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Etzel, RF (Delmarva): 3-for-5, 2 R, 1 RBI

De Los Santos, A, 1B (Delmarva): 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Nicasia, RF (Carolina): 3-for-4

Guilarte, SS (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Areinamo, 2B (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Berigüete (Delmarva): 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

Figueroa (W, 2-1) (Carolina): 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO

Rodriguez (S, 9) (Carolina): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 2nd (Mudcats 4, Shorebirds 0) -- Jesus Chirinos singles to left-center field. Luis Lara grounds into a force out, Anderson De Los Santos to Jalen Vasquez, Jesus Chirinos out at 2nd. Jace Avina hit by pitch, Luis Lara to 2nd. Passed ball by Randy Florentino, Luis Lara to 3rd. Blayberg Diaz singles to center field, Luis Lara scores; Jace Avina to 2nd. Kay-Lan Nicasia strikes out swinging. Daniel Guilarte doubles to left field, Jace Avina scores; Blayberg Diaz scores. Daniel Guilarte steals 3rd base. Jadher Areinamo singles through the hole at shortstop, Daniel Guilarte scores. Pitcher Change: Randy Beriguete replaces Raul Rangel. Luke Adams strikes out swinging. (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Shorebirds 4th (Mudcats 4, Shorebirds 1) -- Matthew Etzel singles to right-center field. Matthew Etzel steals 2nd base. Noelberth Romero pops out to Daniel Guilarte. Matthew Etzel steals 3rd base. Anderson De Los Santos singles to right field, Matthew Etzel scores. Jalen Vasquez flies out to Kay-Lan Nicasia. Pitcher Change: Jose Chavez replaces Brian Fitzpatrick. Adam Crampton pops out to Jesus Chirinos in foul territory. (1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Shorebirds 5th (Mudcats 4, Shorebirds 3) -- Pitcher Change: Quinton Low replaces Jose Chavez. Randy Florentino walks. Enrique Bradfield Jr. walks, Randy Florentino to 2nd. Mac Horvath walks, Randy Florentino to 3rd; Enrique Bradfield Jr. to 2nd. Stiven Acevedo struck out looking. Matthew Etzel singles to right field, Randy Florentino scores; Enrique Bradfield Jr. to 3rd; Mac Horvath to 2nd. Noelberth Romero hit by pitch, Enrique Bradfield Jr. scores; Mac Horvath to 3rd; Matthew Etzel to 2nd. Anderson De Los Santos grounds into double play, Daniel Guilarte to Jadher Areinamo to Jesus Chirinos, Noelberth Romero out at 2nd, Anderson De Los Santos out at 1st. (2 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 5th (Mudcats 6, Shorebirds 3) -- Pitcher Change: Joe Kemlage replaces Randy Beriguete. Luke Adams flies out to Enrique Bradfield Jr. Jose Sibrian singles to deep second base. Jesus Chirinos walks, Jose Sibrian to 2nd. Luis Lara walks, Jose Sibrian to 3rd; Jesus Chirinos to 2nd. Jace Avina grounds into a force out, Jalen Vasquez to Mac Horvath, Jose Sibrian scores; Jesus Chirinos scores; Luis Lara out at 2nd, throwing error by Mac Horvath. Blayberg Diaz flies out to Matthew Etzel. (2 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Shorebirds 7th (Mudcats 6, Shorebirds 4) -- Gregory Barrios remains in the game as the shortstop. Stiven Acevedo strikes out swinging. Matthew Etzel singles to right-center field. Matthew Etzel steals 2nd base. Noelberth Romero singles to left-center field, Matthew Etzel scores; Noelberth Romero to 2nd. Anderson De Los Santos strikes out swinging. Noelberth Romero steals 3rd base. Jalen Vasquez grounds out, Jadher Areinamo to Jesus Chirinos. (1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.