River Sharks Lose Nail Biter to Prowlers, 5-4

February 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira River Sharks News Release







After a resounding 5-1 win Friday night Elmira looked to win the weekend series on Saturday night in McMorran Arena and tie the season series up at two apiece. Sammy Bernard was stellar on Friday night and Tyler Gjurich looked to him to be again on Saturday as Kyle Powell played in his 300th FPHL game.

The River Sharks broke out early as Powell sent a puck towards the net and former Prowler Davide Gaeta knocked it out of mid air past Ian Wallace to give Elmira the 1-0 lead. Port Huron was not deterred however and Austin Fetterly scored his second goal of the weekend to tie the game up in the opening frame.

Fetterly netted his second of the game 1:48 into the second period past Eli Bowers as Sammy Bernard didn't return for the middle frame. The River Sharks battled back though as off a set faceoff play Mark Pozsar sent a slapshot flying towards the net and past Wallace to tie the game at ttwo. Late in the second Port Huron had opportunities galore after killing a penalty and Dalton Jay cashed in to give Port Huron the lead heading into the third period.

Sotirios Karageorgos found the back of the net to tie the game just 2:44 into the third period fresh off the four on four, but a power play opportunity gave Port Huron their lead back six minutes later as Liam Freeborn scored off a perfect cross ice pass to put Port Huron up 4-3. Steven Klinck managed to tie the game up one final time taking advantage of a downed Alex Johnson and burying the puck behind Wallace to tie everything back up at 4 apiece. In heartbreaking fashion it was another Freeborn goal with 90 seconds remaining that finished off the game 5-4 for Port Huron.

Sammy Bernard stopped 8 of 9 before leaving the game and Eli Bowers stopped 16 of 20 in the losing effort.

The River Sharks return to the Shark Tank Friday night February 9th at 7:05pm to face off with the Danbury Hat Tricks. Get your tickets online at Ticketmaster or by calling the Box Office at 607-734-PUCK! #FeartheFin

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.