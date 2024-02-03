River Dragons Down Sea Wolves 8-5

COLUMBUS, GA - For the second straight game the Columbus River Dragons scored three power play goals en route to an 8-5 win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Saturday at a sold-out Columbus Civic Center on Military Appreciation Night.

Eight River Dragons players posted multi-point efforts, led by Austin Daae's two goal, one assist performance. Justin MacDonald (3a), Josh Pietrantonio (1-2-3, GWG) and Kyle Moore (1-2-3) also registered three-point nights in the winning effort.

Yanni Liarakos led the way for Mississippi, registering a point on every Sea Wolves goal (3g, 2a). He also recorded 11 of Mississippi's 28 total shots on goal.

Notes:

MacDonald extended his scoring streak to 21 consecutive games. He now has 16 goals and 29 assists for 45 points in that span.

Kyle Moore ran his personal scoring streak to ten games. He now has seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points over that stretch.

The River Dragons win streak is now 11 games going back to January 5 against Blue Ridge. Columbus has not lost in 2024.

Columbus is the only team that remains unbeaten in regulation at home, running their record to 14-0-1 on the season.

Tonight marked the third time the River Dragons notched three power play goals in a game, the team's season high.

Columbus has scored eight goals in a game one other time this season, back on December 9 against the Sea Wolves.

The game marked the second consecutive year Military Appreciation Night sold out at the Columbus Civic Center.

Columbus went 6-for-12 in the two-game weekend set.

Columbus is back in action next Friday night against the Baton Rouge Zydeco at 7:35 pm. Tickets are on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

