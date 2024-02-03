Bobcats Outlast Zydeco 3-2 in Thrilling Overtime Win

February 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - Before a crowd of 1, 680 at the APEX Center on Saturday night, the Blue Ridge Bobcats outlasted the Baton Rouge Zydeco by a final score of 3-2 in overtime.

Dmytro Babenko and Ricard Jelenskis had both goals for the Bobcats. Babenko earned third star and Owen Liskiewickz stopped 24 of 26 Baton Rouge shots in net for Blue Ridge.

Jakub Volf stuffed home the game winner at 3:31 of extra time.

The two teams wrap up the weekend tomorrow afternoon at 4:00.

