Bobcats Outlast Zydeco 3-2 in Thrilling Overtime Win
February 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release
WYTHEVILLE, VA - Before a crowd of 1, 680 at the APEX Center on Saturday night, the Blue Ridge Bobcats outlasted the Baton Rouge Zydeco by a final score of 3-2 in overtime.
Dmytro Babenko and Ricard Jelenskis had both goals for the Bobcats. Babenko earned third star and Owen Liskiewickz stopped 24 of 26 Baton Rouge shots in net for Blue Ridge.
Jakub Volf stuffed home the game winner at 3:31 of extra time.
The two teams wrap up the weekend tomorrow afternoon at 4:00.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2024
- River Dragons Down Sea Wolves 8-5 - Columbus River Dragons
- Freeborn's Late Goal Pushes Prowlers Past Sharks - Port Huron Prowlers
- River Sharks Lose Nail Biter to Prowlers, 5-4 - Elmira River Sharks
- Bobcats Outlast Zydeco 3-2 in Thrilling Overtime Win - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Carolina Takes Season Series Over Danbury In Win, 4-3 - Carolina Thunderbirds
- River Dragons Edge Sea Wolves, 7-6 - Columbus River Dragons
- Olivieri's Hat-Trick Propels Black Bears Against Motor City - Motor City Rockers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.