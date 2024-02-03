Freeborn's Late Goal Pushes Prowlers Past Sharks

The Port Huron Prowlers earned a weekend split with the Elmira River Sharks by taking a 5-4 win on Feb. 3 at McMorran Place. Liam Freeborn scored the game winner with 90 seconds to go.

Davide Gaeta opened the scoring in the first when he deflected home a wrist shot from Kyle Powell. Later in the period, the Prowlers ended a strong offensive shift with the puck sliding across the crease to Austin Fetterly who tapped it home.

Fetterly struck again in the second, taking a pass from Liam Freeborn and dangling Eli Bowers before tucking the puck home. Mark Pozsar sent a shot from the point that Ian Wallace got most of but it dribbled just across the goal line to tie the game at two.

With under two minutes to go in the period, Matt Graham dropped the puck for Dalton Jay who clapped it past Bowers to give Port Huron a one-goal lead heading into the third.

Early in the final frame, Sotirios Kargeorgos scored his first as a River Shark to tie things up again. Later, the Prowlers got a power play and Alex Johnson fired a pass across the ice to Freeborn who caught it and sent it to the top of the net. Steven Klinck sent a shot past Wallace to knot the score again.

Port Huron finally found a goal Elmira couldn't respond to as Fetterly slid a pass down to Freeborn past an aggressive Bowers and Freeborn slid it into the empty cage.

The top line of Freeborn, Fetterly and Graham were named as the three stars and combined for 10 points. Frank Schumacher added a pair of assists while Wallace made 22 saves in the win.

Gaeta had a goal and an assist while Bowers made 16 saves after replacing Sammy Bernard at the start of the second period.

The Prowlers are back in action hosting Watertown on Feb. 9 and 10. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

