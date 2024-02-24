River Sharks' Comeback Stymied, 3-2

Elmira ventured out on the road for a pair in Danbury to kick off another three in three series. The last back-to-back against the Hat Tricks the River Sharks came away with six points with one in Danbury's home arena.

The Hat Tricks came out firing on all cylinders as their captain Jonny Ruiz got the game off to a quick start just 57 seconds into the game. Later in the first on a power play chance Danbury capitalized again as Chase Harwell crept out from behind the net and buried one over Sammy Bernard's shoulder for the 2-0 lead.

Ruiz found the back of the net again to kick of f the second frame 6:56 into the period, but Elmira had a late power play after a slash from Jhuwon Davis on Davide Gaeta landed Elmira an opportunity and former Hat Trick Dustin Jesseau buried a screened slap shot from the point to cut the lead to 3-1 heading into the final frame.

The River Sharks continued to push as Steven Klinck dangled Connor McCollum to bring Elmira back within one goal, 3-2, but that was all they could get.

Bernard stopped 38 of 41 in the loss.

The River Sharks return to action tomorrow night at 6pm against the Hat Tricks in Danbury. Follow along on Mixlr and Youtube! #feartheFin

