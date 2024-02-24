Binghamton Erases 4-Goal Deficit in 6-5 Win

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears erased a four-goal deficit in the third period and went on to defeat the Watertown Wolves 6-5 in the shootout. Binghamton celebrates the victory along with boasting their fifth sellout of the season, first back-to-back occurrence in franchise history.

Watertown jumped out to a 2-0 lead early into the second period. Jestin Somero, in his return to Binghamton, put the Black Bears on the board, right after a power play expired. However, Watertown was able recapture a two-goal lead with a power play tally of their own. The Wolves' Tate Lesson added another goal and carried a 4-1 lead into the second intermission.

Binghamton needed to regroup, not panic. Unfortunately for the home team, their deficit would get bigger before it got smaller. Michael Mercurio made it 5-1, and some fans headed for the exit with their favorite team down four.

Then the script flipped like a switch.

Anderw Logar gave the building life with the Bears only power play of the night for Binghamton. Connor Smith scored with 10:24 left in regulation time, and hope was given to the home squad. JT Walters inched the Black Bears closer with his second goal of the season, making it a one-goal game with 5:24 left.

Tyson Kirkby scored the game-tying goal with three minutes left. The crowd erupted as the Black Bears had climbed the mountain, erasing a four-goal deficit in a span of 13 minutes. After 60 minutes, we headed to overtime for the first time in the season series.

Back-and-forth action commenced but neither side was able to break the tie. The shootout would commence. The only player to score was the last one, as Smith walks-off the Wolves with his first shootout goal of the season. Binghamton storms back and wins 6-5 in the shootout.

