Zydeco Chase 'Cats 3-2

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco jumped out to a quick lead, extended it and held off a late charge from the Blue Ridge Bobcats to earn a 3-2 win.

Baton Rouge put up a trio of goals in the first period, heavily outshooting and hemming Blue Ridge in their own zone. Connor Green only lasted one period and was relieved by Owen Liskiewicz in an effort to turn momentum, and it did just that as Danny Martin put home his 10th goal of the season for the only marker in the middle frame.

Despite a late third-period power play goal from Justin Daly, the Bobcats spent most of the night chasing the game and ran out of time to equalize.

The two teams will meet for the final time in the regular season tomorrow afternoon at 4:00.

