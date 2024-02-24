Rockers Shut Out for First Time this Season in 8-0 Affair with Columbus

Fraser, MI - The Motor City Rockers were shut out for the first time this season behind a 8-0 loss at the hands of the Columbus RiverDragons at Big Boy Arena on Friday night.

It was the second shutout the RiverDragons gave the Rockers dating back to last season when the Rockers lost 3-0 on the road in Columbus on Jan. 6th. The RiverDragons have an all-time series lead 6-to-2.

Columbus took the lead late in the first period off the stick of Ryan Hunter who finished the game with two goals and two assists on the night. The first one was completed as Justin MacDonald hit a stretch pass to Hunter on the far side point. Hunter walked the puck in and fired the puck for his 24th of the season. His 25th was the final goal of the game, scored with 6:34 left in the game.

MacDonald scored his first of the game when Hunter fed a rink wide saucer pass MacDonald at the far side post for a 2-0 lead. MacDonald scored his second goal and 25th of the season with 6:08 into the third period for a 7-0 lead.

The RiverDragons earned its lone power play goal off the stick of Cody Wickline when he followed his own shot and poked the puck through the five-hole of Trevor Babin for a 3-0 lead in the second period.

Motor City's back was broken on the fourth goal that proved to be controversial as the officials ruled a goal for Alex Strojohann but the puck never appeared to cross the end line. Due to lack of review, the goal stood and Rockers fell behind 4-0 with 9:52 to play in the middle frame.

Josh Pietrantonio and Sequoia Swan accounted for two goals, Pietrantonio's with 6:00 left in the second period and Swan's goal opened the scoring in the third period at the 5:22 mark.

The Rockers and RiverDragons will square off on Saturday at 6:05pm as Motor City celebrates Faith and Family Night at Big Boy Arena in the second of three games between the two teams.

