River Rider's Season Sweep of the Sock Puppets Capped off with Second Walk-Off Win

ELIZABETHTON, TN --- The River Riders defeated the Burlington Sock Puppets 9-8 with their second walk-off victory in as many nights in Elizabethton at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark Friday night. All four runs scored in the bottom of the ninth came with two outs.

Burlington jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first against starting RHP Robert Bavon.

In the top of the second, the Sock Puppets added another run on a single by starting centerfielder Benji Gilbert.

In the bottom of the third, catcher Chase Adkison grounded out to shortstop to score Mario Zabala from third.

In the top of the fourth, an additional two runs were scored by the Sock Puppets, 7-1 Sock Puppets.

Adkison recorded his second RBI groundout, scoring center fielder Logan Sanders from third, 7-2 Sock Puppets.

In the top of the seventh, Burlington grew their lead with an RBI double by catcher Mason Speaker, 8-2 Sock Puppets.

In the bottom of the seventh, shortstop Marcus Brown and Adkison singled with two outs. Designated hitter Sam Thompson reached first on an error by Burlington second baseman Nick Winkelmeyer and scored Brown. Adkison and Thompson then scored on the throwing error by first baseman Cole Reynolds.

In the bottom of the ninth, Thompson led off the inning with a double and Berkley was hit by a pitch. With two outs, second baseman Reagan Guthrie on the ninth pitch hit a double into right-centerfield to bring Elizabethton within one run, 8-7 River Riders. Sanders doubled to left to tie the game 8-8. The bases were loaded when Gilbert came in to pitch, he walked a batter before Brown reached on an error. With Adkison at the plate, Gilbert threw a wild pitch, scoring Sanders from third, 9-8 Elizabethton.

