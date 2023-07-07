River Riders Outduel Doughboys in Game One, Extend Winning Streak to Four

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders extended their winning streak to four on Thursday night with a win over the Johnson City Doughboys by a final score of 4-2.

It was a pitcher's duel to begin the night, as Sean Hollister for E-Town and Aydan Decker-Petty for J.C. matched zeros for the first four frames. However, the Doughboys finally struck first in the fifth inning, getting one run on an RBI single from Caleb Berry and another from a bases-loaded walk from Logan Sutter, making it a 2-0 game.

The River Riders got one back in the sixth, when Dylan Knowles brought home Brendan Jones on a single to center field, cutting the deficit in half.

Elizabethton then took the lead for good in the seventh. The game was tied after an RBI groundout from Hayden Moore. Afterwards, the River Riders took their only lead after a pair of wild pitches that allowed DJ Dillehay and Xavier Cintron.

The two squads will meet again on Friday night to complete the two-game series, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

