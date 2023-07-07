River Riders Have Win Streak Snapped in Game Two Defeat to Doughboys
July 7, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton River Riders News Release
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders fell to the Johnson City Doughboys on Friday night by a final score of 5-2, ending the River Riders' four-game winning streak.
E-Town struck first in the third inning, when a Brendan Jones single brought home Peyton Basler. However, the Doughboys responded with two in their half of the frame, as Cody Miller tied the game with an RBI single and another run scored on a passed ball.
Johnson City added on two more in the next frame, as Danny Infante doubled home a pair to extend the lead to 4-1. In the fifth, J.C. got one more insurance run, as Jack Pokorak hit a sacrifice fly.
The River Riders attempted to start a comeback in the seventh, when Trey Fenderson hit an RBI single to plate Matty Wright, but that was as close as E-Town would get. Elizabethton will be back in action on Saturday, as it will host the Burlington Sock Puppets. First pitch from Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark is set for 7 p.m.
