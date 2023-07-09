River Riders Fall to Sock Puppets

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders suffered a second straight defeat on Saturday night as they fell to the Burlington Sock Puppets by a final score of 6-2.

The River Riders struck first in the first when DJ Dillehay hit a double to left to plate both Matty Wright and Brendan Jones. Through one, it was 2-0, E-Town.

That is where the score would stay until the pivotal sixth inning, where the Sock Puppets brought home five in the frame. The game was tied on a single from Luke Leto, who eventually scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. The inning was capped off by a two-run homer to right field by Ethan Lizama, making it 5-2.

Burlington tacked on one more in the seventh when a Kenny Mallory Jr. stolen base turned to chaos for the River Rider defense, allowing him to score after a pair of errors.

The River Riders will look to salvage a split on Sunday, as they will take on the Sock Puppets at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark, with first pitch set for 5 p.m.

