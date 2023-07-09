Big Inning Proves Costly Again for River Riders in Loss to Sock Puppets

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders fell to the Burlington Sock Puppets on Sunday evening by a final score of 11-7.

E-Town got the scoring started in the first inning, when Brendan Jones doubled to score Dylan Knowles, making it 1-0.

The Sock Puppets took the lead in their next at-bat, when Koby Kropf doubled home a run and Kevin Blowers singled home another. That lead would not last long, though, as the River Riders got two in the bottom of the second, one on a wild pitch and one on a Matty Wright single.

Burlington got three in third on a blast to left center field by Evan Appelwick to take a 5-3 lead. However, Elizabethton tied the game again in the bottom half of the frame, getting one on a solo homer by Jones and one on a double from DJ Dillehay. The next inning, the River Riders took the lead on a Skylar King solo shot.

Unfortunately for E-Town, that lead would not last long, as the Sock Puppets put up a six-spot in the fifth. Runs scored on a Luke Leto sacrifice fly, a Kropf single, an Ethan Lizama base hit, an Isaiah Barkett fielder's choice, and a James Broderick single. Elizabethton got one run in the bottom half on an RBI groundout, but that is all the River Riders would get.

The River Riders will be back in action on Monday, as they will host the Bristol State Liners. First pitch from Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark is set for 7 p.m.

