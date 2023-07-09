Kingsport Falls to Flyboys in Sudden Death Affair

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Kingsport bats are cold. All they could muster was four hits in a sudden death loss to the Greeneville Flyboys on Sunday. Officially, the game goes down in the scorebook as a 5-5 final.

Kingsport (15-15) took the lead in the first as Andrew Citron scored after Deniel Ortiz took off for second.

Kingsport then led 4-0 after the third inning after a wild pitch scored Mike Mancini and a two-run home run by Logen Sutton, his second of the year, gave Kingsport a lead to work with.

However, it would be the Flyboys (14-16) who battled back in the top of the fourth, picking up four runs in the inning. A Kingsport error brought home the first run, before Gavyn Boyle left the yard with a two-run shot. Avery Collins brought home the tying run with an RBI groundout.

Kingsport regained the lead in the top of the sixth as Carson Queck tripled home Mayes White, leading 5-4.

Down to their final out in the top of the seventh, the Flyboys rallied off the bat of Joel Dragoo who doubled home Tyler Cerny to tie the game.

Kingsport then chose to go on defense for the sudden death frame. A throwing error on Kingsport, a walk and a hit by pitch loaded the bases with no outs before Aden Hill delivered the tiebreaking hit, giving Greeneville the win.

No pitchers for either team is credited for a win, loss, or save, although Kingsport's Owen Kovacs blew a save in the seventh inning.

Kingsport is back on the road to Bluefield tomorrow for another home-and-home series with the Ridge Runners. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

