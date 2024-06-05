River Riders Drop Opening Night in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The River Riders erased an early three-run deficit but dropped their season opener to the Greeneville Flyboys, 9-3, at Pioneer Park.

Elizabethton starter Spencer Atkins (Akron) pitched three innings with four strikeouts and three walks. Second baseman Adam Magpoc finished with a double and triple, while centerfielder Kain Collins finished with two hits and a run scored.

Elizabethton (0-1) fell behind early against Greeneville (1-0) after third baseman Brodie Johnston (Vanderbilt) hit a three-run home run to right field in first inning. In the second inning, with runners on first and third, Tanner Waldrop (Auburn) hit into a double play that scored Colin Sloan (Yale) from third to bring the River Riders back within two, 3-1.

In the sixth, Magpoc (Boston College) hit a triple to the right-center field gap that scored Collins (Charleston Southern), making it a 3-2 game. Then, in the seventh, the River Riders fully erased the early deficit after Collins hit a single to right field, scoring Colin Sloan and tying the game at three.

Aside from the early home run by Johnston, Atkins only allowed one other hit in the three innings he pitched.

The Flyboys offense retook the lead in the seventh inning, scoring three runs. Nick Arias (Pima Community College) scored on a wild pitch to give Greeneville the advantage, with two more runners scoring on singles from Paul Taylor (The Citadel) and Brady Francisco (Grand Canyon).

The Flyboys added three more runs in the eighth inning. With two runners on, Johnston hit a double down the left field line to score two runs and advanced to third on the play after an error in left field by Trent Rice. Nicklas Williams (Michigan State) would bring in the final Greeneville run on an RBI groundout to pitcher Elijah Karney.

Carson Ohl (Virginia Tech) got credit for the win for Greeneville. He pitched two innings in relief, allowing one hit and striking out two batters. Johnny Montgomery was tabbed with the loss for the River Riders, pitching two innings in relief, allowing four hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks.

After Atkins, the River Riders also got two innings of work from Evan Saulys, two innings from Montgomery and one inning from Karney.

Bryson Thacker (Tennessee) started for the Flyboys. He pitched five innings, allowing four hits, one run (unearned) and struck out seven. Greeneville also got an inning of relief from Ethan Davis, two innings from Ohl and one inning from Brady Frederick.

At the plate for the River Riders, Magpoc finished the night going 2-for-4 with a double, triple and an RBI. Collins and Jaxon Diamond each finished with two hits, both going 2-for-4.

For Greeneville, Arias finished the night with two hits going 2-for-3, scoring three runs and walking twice. Johnston went 2-for-4 with a home run, scored two runs and finished with four RBI. Mycah Jordan also went 2-for-4.

Elizabethton finished the night with eight hits but made four errors. Greeneville finished nine hits and only one error.

The River Riders will stay in Greeneville on Wednesday for the second and final game of the series at Pioneer Park, first pitch set for 7 p.m. E.T.

