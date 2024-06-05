Appalachian League, Netting Professionals Announce Partnership for 2024 Season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League has been a family staple for years in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, and a tradition celebrated all over the region! Now, the Appalachian League is welcoming the Industry Leader in Facility Netting Solutions in Netting Professionals! Netting Professionals will be bringing their expertise to the League during the 2024 season, and providing equipment to the 2024 Appalachian League All-Star Game.

About Netting Professionals

Founded in 2015, Netting Professionals exists to provide quality customized netting products for baseball, softball and other sports. Through generations of netting expertise developed on fishing boats during the 20th century, Netting Professionals brings an unparalleled product to ballparks across the nation. Their unique, personal connection to their customers allows them to improve programs everywhere, one facility at a time. Netting Professionals products have been featured in a plethora of top-of-the-line venues, such as Citi Field (New York Mets), Condron Family Ballpark (University of Florida) and UFCU Disch-Falk Field (University of Texas at Austin).

Will Minor, co-founder and CEO, Netting Professionals: "The Appalachian League is one of the longest-running baseball leagues in the United States. For several years, Netting Professionals has helped provide coaches and athletic facilities the best products and services possible. Our motto is to 'Improve Programs One Facility at a Time,' so we felt like being the Official Netting Partner of the Appalachian League would provide us the opportunity to help improve facilities deep in the heart of the Appalachian Region of the United States! This partnership will continue to allow us to spread our Netting Professionals brand while trying to fulfill our mission of Improving Programs (and their netting, wall padding, batting practice equipment & more) One Facility at a Time! We are proud to be a part of the MLB and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline and proud to help improve the game of baseball while also improving facilities in the process. Netting Professionals designs, fabricates, and installs custom netting, wall padding, windscreen, batting practice equipment and much more. We provide high quality products and great services to numerous high schools, colleges, commercial facilities, and stadiums throughout the United States."

Brian Graham, Appalachian League executive director: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Netting Professionals for the 2024 season. The Appalachian League has always been committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for our fans, players and staff. By teaming up with Netting Professionals, we are ensuring that our facilities are equipped with the highest quality netting solutions available."

