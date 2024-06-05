Flyboys Sweep River Riders in Two-Game Series

June 5, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. -- The Flyboys swept a two-game series against Elizabethton, outscoring the River Riders 20-4 in Game 1. Byrson Thacker was dominant in his outing, tossing five strong innings without allowing an earned run. The runs started early for the Greeneville offense as Vanderbilt commit Brodie Johnston blasted a three-run home run over the right field wall in the bottom of the first inning. The Flyboys scored three more runs in two innings, winning 9-3 on Opening Night in front of 2,100 fans.

It was another dominant outing in Game 2 for the Flyboys starters, as Zach Leduc also went five innings strong without giving up a run. Tyler Inge, who arrived in Greeneville on Tuesday, picked four RBIs and hit a triple in his first career at-bat at Pioneer Park. Virgina Tech commit Mycah Jordan hit a solo shot and finished the game with three hits. The rout was on early as the Flyboys took this one, 11-1, thanks to a six-run seventh inning.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.