Flyboys Win Slugfest in Elizabethton

July 9, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys defeated the Elizabethton River Riders, 17-9, on Tuesday, beginning their six-game road trip by defeating the league's hottest team. Entering Tuesday's game, Elizabethton (15-14) had won seven of its last eight games while Greeneville (16-11) had lost five of its last six. The Flyboys led wire-to-wire Tuesday, scoring six runs in the fourth inning, four runs in the sixth inning and three runs in the eighth inning to seal the win.

Seven Greeneville batters recorded multiple hits, led by center fielder Mycah Jordan (3-for-6, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R), designated hitter Ezra McNaughton (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI) and second baseman Tyler Inge (2-for-5, 2 RBI). Jordan's three-run homer gave the Flyboys a 13-1 lead in the sixth inning.

Although the River Riders staved off two mercy-rule threats, Greeneville's offense proved too much to handle for the River Riders. Entering Tuesday, the Flyboys had scored just four total runs in their previous two games, but they flipped the script and scored in six of nine innings at Elizabethton to regain sole possession of first place in the Appalachian League West with a 17-9 road victory.

Next up

The Flyboys conclude their series at Elizabethton at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday before heading to Danville to continue their week-long road trip. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







