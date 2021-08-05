River Riders Defeat Doughboys in Slugging Fashion 17-7

ELIZABETHTON, TN - The Elizabethton River Riders defeated the Doughboys 17-7 in Johnson City at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The River Riders set franchise highs in runs, hits, and at-bats. Shortstop Michael Robinson became the first River Rider to collect five hits in one game.

Elizabethton jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when centerfielder Logan Sanders scored from third when catcher Deric Graham hit into a double play.

In the top of the second, Robinson scored third baseman Reagan Guthrie and designated hitter Chancery Hall on a single to left field. With right fielder Dalton McClain at third, Robinson at second, and left fielder Logan Estep at first Graham hit his second home run in as many games, 7-0 River Riders.

In the bottom of the second, Johnson City Doughboys designated hitter Noah Roasto hit his second home run of the season.

E-Town continued to pile on runs in the top of the third starting with Estep doubling home Hall. Sanders doubled to score Robinson and Estep. With two outs, first baseman Augustus Fraley singled to bring Sanders home. Guthrie doubled to score second baseman Jonathan Soto.

JC scored two runs in the bottom of the third, both were unearned against River Rider starting RHP Marcus Goodpaster.

For the fourth consecutive inning, Elizabethton continued to score, Sanders singled, and Robinson scored. Soto singled and scored Estep from third. Fraley brought Sanders home on a single, 15-3 River Riders.

In the bottom of the sixth, second baseman Junior Renwick hit a two-run home run for the Doughboys, 15-5 E-Town.

The Doughboys scored two in the bottom of the seventh, 15-7 River Riders.

Elizabethton scored their final two runs in the top of the eighth. McClain hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Graham from third. Guthrie scored on a wild pitch by Doughboy RHP Andrew Miller, 17-7 River Riders.

The River Riders will return home and host the Danville Otterbots Friday and Saturday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is at 7. Fans can watch or listen to the River Riders with the links below.

