Kingsport Drops Rubber Game in Greeneville

August 5, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Axmen News Release







GREENEVILLE, TN - The Kingsport Axmen fell to the Greeneville Flyboys, 10-3, Thursday evening at Pioneer Park.

After splitting the doubleheader 24 hours prior, the Axmen (5-14) couldn't overcome Greeneville's four-run fourth inning.

Right-hander Murphy Gienger tossed four frames without allowing an earned run but the Flyboys (32-15-1) cashed in on Kingsport's defensive miscues.

Nick Sosa put the Axmen on the board with an RBI groundout in the fifth, cutting the deficit down to 5-1.

In the eighth, trailing 6-1, Kingsport loaded the bases and scratched across a pair to pull within three.

The Axmen brought the tying tally to the plate but Greeneville reliever Zane Robbins entered to record the final four outs, earning his second save.

Kingsport right fielder Landon Slemp finished with his third multi-hit game in the loss.

Next up, the Axmen return to Hunter Wright Stadium to close out the 2021 Appalachian League season. Kingsport opens up its two-game series with Bristol Friday at 7 p.m. before wrapping up the summer Saturday.

