State Liners-Ridge Runners Game Cancelled Due to COVID

August 5, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - In accordance with Appalachian League guidelines, tonight's game between the Bristol State Liners and the Bluefield Ridge Runners has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The two teams are following Appy League and local public health guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of all athletes and staff as well as fans and the local community.

The contest will not be rescheduled. Bristol and Bluefield will resume their schedules following the completion of all necessary testing and contact tracing requirements.

