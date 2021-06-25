River Riders Complete Sweep against the WhistlePigs with 9-6 Victory

PRINCETON, WV --- The Elizabethton River Riders completed their sweep of the WhistlePigs in Prince Friday night 9-6 at Hunnicutt Field. The River Riders (10-9) are above .500 for the first time since June 6 when they were 2-1.

The River Riders scored three runs in the top of the third. Shortstop Marcus Brown (Oklahoma State University) scored designated hitter Eli Young (Gateway) and centerfielder Logan Sanders (Pima) on a double to left field. Catcher Chase Adkison (OSU) brought right fielder Mario Zabala (Florida International) home on a sacrifice fly to centerfield.

The WhistlePigs (13-5) scored one run in the bottom of the fourth inning on a ground out by Fisher Pyatt (San Diego State) to score catcher Jack Rubenstein (Georgia Tech), 3-1 River Riders.

In the top of the fifth inning, Brown recorded his third and fourth RBI single to score Young and Zabala. Adkinson scored on the play because of a throwing error by Princeton right fielder Tommy Myint (Radford), 7-1 Elizabethton.

Princeton scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth on a RBI single and a wild pitch. The WhistlePigs scored their fourth run in the bottom of the seventh.

E-Town scored their final two runs in the top of the eighth on an RBI groundout by Sanders to score third baseman Reagan Guthrie (Regis) and left fielder Robert Bavon (OSU) scored on a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the eighth, the WhistlePigs scored their final run on a RBI single by left fielder Nico Popa.

The River Riders are now 6-0 against East Division teams this season and have the longest winning streak in team history with four straight wins. They will travel to Danville to play the Otterbots Saturday and Sunday before heading home to host the Johnson City Doughboys Tuesday and Wednesday. First pitch is at 7. Fans can listen with the link below https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/elizabethton/fans/audio-listen-live

