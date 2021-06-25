Burlington Sock Puppets Release Second Half Promo Schedule

BURLINGTON, N.C. - The Sock Puppets Inaugural Season presented by Visit Alamance has featured a Cy Young Award Winning Pitcher playing cards against fans, a Threadie Mercury themed 80s night coupled with Fireworks, a WORLD RECORD setting Opening Night, and MORE! But the Burlington Club is far from being done with this season. With 17 more opportunities to come watch baseball at Burlington Athletic Stadium, it was time the club revealed their July Promotional Schedule.

Featuring experiences from an online-dating type experience IN the ballpark, to Superheroes, to Monsters (LLC.), FOUR Firework Shows, and beyond, there are 17 unique reasons to make your way over to catch a game. So without making you read more words, let's show you the list!

July 1 - Elon Summer Night Out, Thirsty Thursday

Having Elon and Elon University as a staple in our community is something we are very fortunate to say we have. We will be celebrating everything Elon from the amazing staff and faculty at the school to the unique businesses that call 27244 home. Beers starting at $1 too? You betcha.

July 2 - Sock-Spangled weekend, City-hosted fireworks

The biggest Independence Day Weekend you could possibly imagine kicks off on Friday, July 2nd as the City of Burlington will be shooting off their fireworks following our game. One of the two largest shows of the season will happen that night and you simply don't want to miss it.

July 3 - Sock-Spangled weekend, USA Collegiate National Team Stars vs. Stripes Game

Talk about seeing the best of the best future Team USA Olympians in OUR community. It's happening and tickets will go on sale MONDAY for next Saturday's contest.

July 4 - Sock-Spangled Weekend, Fourth of July Carnival & Celebration

Come hangout with us all night on July 4th. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and we will have carnival games and a concourse loaded with action. Following the game, the second of the two LARGEST fireworks shows of the SEASON will be shot off. Let's celebrate in style; with hot dogs, beer and America's favorite pastime.

July 10 - Superheroes Night with Alamance County Crimestoppers

Join us as we celebrate our community's superheroes. Come dressed as your favorite superhero for a chance to win some incredible prizes! We will have the concourse full of opportunities for your kids and guests to interact with a firetruck, an ambulance, a police motorcycle and more! AND kids run the bases after every Saturday game.

July 11 - Sock Puppy Night presented by Brown Dog Hosiery

Bring your furry friends out to a ballgame! It's the last opportunity for this season! We will be having in-game contests featuring potential Sock Pups, prizes from Brown Dog Hosiery and a whole lotta fun. Sundays are better with baseball, and baseball is better with dogs. It's simply math, really.

July 12 - Caswell County Night, Monday Motivation Fitness Night

We CANNOT wait to have some fun honoring the small businesses and our community members from Caswell County. The Caswell Chamber & Sheriff will be out here, too! Oh, and in-case you aren't in your beach bod shape by now, we will help you out. We have a few workout routines we may or may not put a few lucky fans through... just to see if they have what it takes.

July 13 - Summer Splash Day Game

Nothing better than turning a ballpark into a water park and that is EXACTLY what we will do as we start our July 13 contest against the Pulaski River Turtles at 10:30 a.m. We will have dry and wet inflatables for your kids to bounce around in and summer experience that they will be counting down the days until next year for!

July 15 - Baseball Bingo Night, Thirsty Thursday

Our first night with a game inside the game. Come play some BASEBALL Bingo and win some fun prizes. Beers are starting at $1 again for the penultimate Thirsty Thursday of the 2021 Season.

July 16 - Pride Night, Visit Alamance Firework Friday

It's Burlington Baseball's first EVER Pride Night and we will be doing it in style with Alamance Pride. Stormie Daie will be guest emceeing the night! We will have our second to LAST firework show of the year following this night's contest, as well.

July 17 - Native American National Team Game

Another special event baseball game will be taking place HERE at Burlington Athletic Stadium as we welcome in the Native American National Team as they complete their Appalachian League Tour. Kids will run the bases after this game!

July 24 - 2319 Specialty Jerseys, Most Magical Ballpark on Earth

Socksquatch has a lot of popular movie characteristics and we are going to have some fun with them on July 24th as the Sock Puppets will wear our FIRST EVER Specialty Jerseys; themed to look like Socksquatch. This night is still being added onto.... so stay tuned. Kids will also run the bases after EVERY Saturday home game.

July 25 - Christmas in July

Didn't get to have a Christmas Party in December this last year? COME CELEBRATE WITH US! We have one available group area left for the night and you don't want to miss out! We are turning the ballpark into a winter wonderland, while we collect sock donations for our local clothing closet shelters.

July 30 - Fantasy Sports Night

It's that time of year again, the time where you think your team has what it takes to take home your fantasy leagues trophy... which may be the real meaning behind 'fantasy'. But TONIGHT, we will all be winners (because we all will have fun) as we compete together in a lot of different fantasy sports contests.

July 31 - Mill Baseball Specialty Jersey, Mill Heritage Night

Our community's textile heritage is not only what gave birth to our sockingly different moniker, but was also the start of baseball here in Alamance County. As the mills thrived here in the 19th and 20th centuries, mill baseball teams did, too. We will be honoring those teams with a specialty throwback Mill Baseball team jersey that our Sock Puppets will wear during that night's contest. Kids will also run the bases after EVERY Saturday home game.

August 4 - Olympics Night

A select few of the United States citizens may be competing in the Summer Olympics but our fans (some/most of which who are almost as athletic) will be competing in a unique ballpark experience that will bring out the competitive juices in all of us.

August 5 - Final home game of the season, Thirsty Thursday, Find your match, Game show night

It's the final home game of our Inaugural Season presented by Visit Alamance... sad. But also NOT SAD because we will be having a BLAST as we blow out this last game. Beers will start at $1 for our Thirsty Thursday, we will be playing a brand new game (that's totally not a rip off) called Sock or No Sock where we will be handing out prizes to lucky contestants. AND we will help YOU find your missing sock with our new, definitely awesome match-making experience.

So there it is. Mark your calendars. Get your tickets online here (gosockpuppets.com) and get ready to have the best half of your summer with us in Alamance County, here at Burlington Athletic Stadium. If you have questions, want to book a group event or just want to chat, give us a call at 336-222-0223.

