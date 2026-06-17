River Riders Come from Behind to Win Series Opener

Published on June 17, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The River Riders scored three of their four runs in the eighth inning to earn a victory over the Sock Puppets 4-3 at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. Elizabethton evened its record at 5-5, and Burlington dropped to 5-4.

How it Happened:

The River Riders drew first blood first. In the second inning, Terrance Bowen sharply hit a line drive to center field to make the score 1-0 Elizabethton. The Sock Puppets made things difficult on the River Riders for the next five innings, as pitchers Tyler Shafer and Tim Lawson held Elizabethton scoreless from the third inning through the seventh inning.

Burlington's offense did just enough to earn the lead. In the third, an RBI double to left field from Orlando Fernandez tied the score at 1-1. Then in the seventh, Braden Maranto scored as a result of a sacrifice fly to right field from Fernandez to give the Sock Puppets a 2-1 lead.

Both teams had other opportunities to score throughout. Elizabethton had the bases loaded in the sixth inning, but failed to score a run. After the sacrifice fly from Fernandez in the seventh, Burlington advanced two baserunners into scoring position, but could not bring them in. The two stranded players in the seventh turned out to be huge down the stretch.

Bubba Simms came in relief for the Sock Puppets, and the River Riders took advantage. Houston Hebert roped a 342-foot two-run home run to right field to tie the game at 3-3. Later in the inning, Matt Evans perfectly placed an RBI double down the right field line, giving Bowen just enough time to slide into home safely. The score went from 3-1 Burlington to 4-3 Elizabethton in the blink of an eye.

The Sock Puppets had one last chance to come back in the ninth inning, but sealed their fate by failing to reach base in the final inning.

Game Notes:

Noah Haught earned the win on the mound, closing the game out for Elizabethton.

Tyler Shafer had an eight-to-one strikeout-to-walk ratio for Burlington as the starter.

Houston Hebert's homer was the first of his season and his first RBI.

Elizabethton used four pitchers in the win.

Up Next:

The River Riders (5-5) will play game two in their three-game home series against the Sock Puppets (5-4) tomorrow at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from June 17, 2026

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