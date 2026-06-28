River Riders Sweep Ridge Runners in Low-Scoring Affair

Published on June 28, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Elizabethton played great defense, and defeated Bluefield at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark, 3-1, on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the River Riders earned their first sweep of the season and took sole possession of first place in the West Division.

How it Happened:

Both teams were scoreless through two innings. Elizabethton had the best opportunity to score early after loading the bases in the second but could not capitalize.

In the third, the River Riders scored first. An RBI double by Kyle Boylston brought in Carter Johnstone to give Elizabethton a 1-0 lead through three.

Then in the fourth, Cy Chrisman grounded an RBI single through the infield to drive in Ryan Morel.

The River Riders proceeded to take the lead for good in the fifth. Boylston drew a walk, advanced to second off a passed ball, then to third off a wild pitch before scoring off a passed ball. Elizabethton then led 2-1 after five innings.

Elizabethton added insurance in the sixth thanks to an RBI double from Johnstone. The 3-1 score would hold through the shortened seven-inning matchup.

Stingy defense from the River Riders prevented the Ridge Runners from mounting a comeback as Elizabethton efficiently sealed the sweep.

Game Notes:

The River Riders turned five double plays on defense to end five of the seven innings.

The contest was the lowest scoring game of Elizabethton's season.

Bluefield out-hit Elizabethton, 6-5.

Codi Scott earned the win, rebounding in his second appearance after a rough first outing earlier this month.

Up Next:

The West Division-leading River Riders (11-9) will take a day off before clashing with Kingsport (10-10) at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from June 28, 2026

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