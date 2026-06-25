Axmen Rebound to Force a Rubber Match on Thursday

Published on June 24, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn.- Kingsport scored five of its six runs in the first inning, and Elizabethton's rally fell short in a 6-5 thriller at Northeast Credit Union Ballpark. The River Riders had their chances to win, but failed to clinch the series.

How it Happened:

The Axmen came out firing in the first inning. Jacob Parr rolled in a sacrifice groundout. Caden Reeves, in his first at-bat of the season, roped a two-RBI double to right. Easton Beach followed Reeves up with an RBI triple, and Brock Silvers drove in Beach after an RBI single. The 5-0 score held through two innings.

In the third, BJ Gibson skied a sacrifice fly RBI to right field to give Kingsport a 6-0 lead. It would be the last time they would score in the game.

Later in the third, Bo Strickland took the goose egg off the scoreboard with a sacrifice groundout, and Matt Evans scored after a balk call against Kade Durnin to cut the Axmen's lead to 6-2.

In the fifth, Kyle Boylston crushed a solo home run, the first of his season, and Austin Rose added on to his team-leading RBI total with an RBI single to make it 6-4 Kingsport.

Hank Gomeric was able to cut the deficit to 6-5 thanks to a fielder's choice ground ball in the seventh.

With the game and series within reach, the River Riders could not knot things up before picking up their final out in the ninth, and the Axmen won to stay alive in the series.

Game Notes:

Kade Durnin was solid as the Axmen starter, going four innings with seven strikeouts.

Greg Minnick has been Kingsport kryptonite; he has five strikeouts in the last two vs the Axmen.

Carter Johnstone was caught stealing twice; he has failed all three stolen base attempts this year.

The River Riders used five pitchers in the loss.

Up Next:

Elizabethton (8-8) will go to Kingsport (7-9) for the rubber match at Ballad Health Field on Thursday, June 25th. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.