River Riders Flip the Script, Dominate Pulaski

Published on June 20, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







PULASKI, Va. - After Pulaski scored the first eight runs of yesterday's matchup with Elizabethton, the River Riders pulled an Uno reverse card in the second game. Elizabethton outscored the River Turtles, 11-0, in the first three innings, and cruised to an 11-6 victory at Calfee Park on Saturday night.

How it Happened:

Elizabethton wasted no time, scoring five runs in the first. Hank Gomric put the ball in flay for an RBI fielder's choice groundout, Mickey Vanderheyden found the outfield grass with an RBI single, Jackson Reardon sharply hit an RBI single, Nick Riordan got pelted with the bases loaded and then Bo Strickland drew an RBI walk.

In the second inning, Vanderheyden smacked another RBI single, and Reardon got an RBI off a fielder's choice to pad the River Riders' lead.

Then, Elizabethton pulled away for good. With two outs in the third, Hunter Tarchalski smashed a two-run homer off the scoreboard in left center, and Austin Rose crushed a three-run-home run to give the River Riders an 11-0 advantage.

Pulaski eventually got on the scoreboard in the fourth. Aubrey Kearns smacked a two-run bomb to right field, and Ryland Duson hit an RBI double to center.

In the fifth, Sebastain Noreman lined a two-run shot out of the park to cut into the River Riders lead, 11-5. No one would score the rest of the way, as Elizabethton evened the series in emphatic fashion.

Game Notes:

The River Riders pitchers combined for a 13-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Tarchalski's home run was the first one he has hit on the road so far this season.

Vanderheyden made his debut and had RBI singles in his first two at-bats.

Elizabethton used four pitchers in the victory.

Up Next:

Elizabethton (6-7) will play the rubber match against Pulaski (7-6) on Sunday at Calfee Park. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

By Nicholas Goodman







Appalachian League Stories from June 20, 2026

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