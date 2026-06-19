Inclement Weather Ruins Rubber Match Between Elizabethton and Burlington

Published on June 18, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - When it rains it pours at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. The River Riders and Sock Puppets only played one and a half innings before the series finale was called off on Thursday.

How it Happened:

Burlington got off to a perfect start in the first. Bryce Clavon drove a leadoff double, Bruce Wyche drew a walk, and Deacon Pomeroy lined a single to load the bases to start the game. Brandon Novy took advantage of the golden scoring chance, smacking a bases-clearing, three-run double to make it 3-0 Sock Puppets.

Elizabethton's offense struck back later in the first thanks to good patience at the plate. After a groundout to start the bottom of the inning, the River Riders drew five straight walks. Cole Pladson scored after a passed ball, then Noah Haught earned an RBI walk to make it 3-2 Burlington.

Starting pitcher Lawson McLeod was then pulled from the game, and mother nature proceeded to assert herself. A lengthy rain delay interrupted the first inning, and once play resumed Kyle Pearcy was able to strand three baserunners to keep the lead for the Sock Puppets.

In the second inning, Burlington was able to get their first two batters on base. However, Wyche grounded into a double play that prevented any scoring chance in the top of the inning. Then rain came down hard enough to force a second rain delay, and then the game was officially postponed.

Game Notes:

Both teams combined to use four pitchers, two from each team.

Despite scoring two runs, the River Riders failed to get a hit.

Up Next:

Elizabethton (5-6) will travel to Virginia to face the Pulaski River Turtles (6-5) in a three game road series from June 19 through June 21. First pitch for the series opener is set for 7 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from June 18, 2026

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