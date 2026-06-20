Flyboys Edge Otterbots in a Friday Night Thriller

Published on June 20, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Greeneville climbed back to .500 after defeating the Danville Otterbots, 8-7, in an epic game Friday night.

Dillon Kirksey made his third start of the year for the Flyboys, lowering his ERA to 2.45 after pitching four innings and allowing just two hits and one run.

First baseman Ruben Zuany got the party started when he launched a 411-foot home run off Otterbots starter Ben Asmussen after Asmussen walked third baseman Levi Pinder, giving the Flyboys an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

In the top of the third, Kirksey surrendered back-to-back doubles to center fielder Caleb Ricks and second baseman Austin Hawke as the Otterbots cut the lead to one run. But in the bottom half of the inning, Greeneville's bats got hot and blew the game wide open.

Asmussen walked center fielder Bryan Williams Jr. to start the inning, and things got worse when Williams advanced all the way to third following a throwing error by Asmussen. Shortstop Carson Brumbaugh doubled to score Williams and make it 3-1 Flyboys. Designated hitter Matt Cash followed with a line-drive single to right field, scoring Brumbaugh and extending the lead to 4-1. Then catcher Owen ten Oever and Pinder both walked to load the bases. Carson Ray then drew a walk to bring home Cash and extend the lead to four runs. Left fielder Danny Wallace added to the damage with a two-out, two-run single after a miscue by Otterbots third baseman Maximo Martinez, as Greeneville soared to a 7-1 lead after three innings.

Christian Mendez relieved Kirksey in the top of the fifth and retired the first two batters he faced. But after three straight singles, Mendez allowed Danville to get back on the scoreboard when Hawke drove in right fielder Michael Callahan to make it 7-2.

In the sixth, Mendez allowed two more runs after walking first baseman Jackson Irons. Martinez followed with a double, and designated hitter Danny Perez delivered a sacrifice fly to score Irons and cut the deficit to 7-3.

Catcher Wyatt Shaw singled later in the inning to make it a three-run game. Mendez continued to struggle, hitting Callahan and allowing another single to Ricks to load the bases before Beau Revord entered in relief. Revord hit two batters, allowing Danville to pull within one run.

In the bottom of the sixth, Williams once again advanced to third thanks to an error by Shaw and later scored after reliever McCarty English was called for a balk, making it 8-6 Flyboys.

Revord surrendered a solo home run to Shaw in the top of the seventh, trimming Greeneville's lead back to one.

With runners on second and third, Will Yeary replaced Revord. Following a dropped third strike by ten Oever, Jacob reached first by way of an error. With two outs and the bases loaded, Yeary picked off Ricks to strand all three runners and preserve Greeneville's lead.

Bennett Percival then entered in the ninth and earned his first save of the season, retiring Danville in order to secure the Flyboys' victory.

Up Next:

Greeneville and Danville will meet two more times this weekend as the Flyboys look to win the season series.

Following the homestand, Greeneville heads out on a weeklong road trip beginning in West Virginia against the Bluefield Ridge Runners before traveling to Burlington, North Carolina, to face the Sock Puppets.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from June 20, 2026

Flyboys Edge Otterbots in a Friday Night Thriller - Greeneville Flyboys

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