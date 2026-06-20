Pulaski's Offense, Romine's Bat Carry River Turtles over River Riders

Published on June 19, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







PULASKI, Va. - The River Turtles scored at least one run in the first six innings and handled the River Riders, 13-4, at Calfee Park on Friday night. It was the fourth win in a row for Pulaski, and the first game in the series.

How it Happened:

Pulaski took control of the game early. In the first, Eli Hudgins scored off a wild pitch and Aubrey Kearns skied a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 River Turtles through one inning of play.

In the second, Ariel Antigua roped a two-run two-bagger to right to double Pulaski's lead, 4-0. Then in the third, the River Turtles pulled away. Easton Masse contributed with a two-run single before Basilio Williams hit a two-run double to make it 8-0 Pulaski.

Elizabethton got on the board in the fourth inning, thanks to a triple from Hunter Tarchalski and a wild pitch from Dylan Henson that allowed Tarchalski to score to make it 8-1.

Then Luke Romine demolished a 429-foot two-run homer to right center to give Pulaski a 10-1 lead in the fourth.

Antigua proceeded to hit an RBI single in the fifth, creating a ten-run lead for the River Turtles. In the sixth, Elizabethton's Hank Gomric scored after an error from Dylan Thompson, Luke Billings had an RBI single, and Kyle Boylston got hit with the bases loaded to cut the deficit to 11-4.

Then Romine destroyed another baseball, this time with a 443-foot solo home run to center which made it 12-4 River Turtles. Pulaski added one more run thanks to a fielder's choice off the bat of Masse to take the final score to13-4.

Game Notes:

Pulaski scored at least two runs in each of the first four frames.

The River Turtles led by multiple runs from the first inning on.

Romine's home runs were the first two bombs of 2026.

Elizabethton used three pitchers in the loss.

Up Next:

Elizabethton (5-7) will look to flip the script against Pulaski (7-5) in the second game of the three-game series Saturday at Calfee Park. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from June 19, 2026

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