Elizabethton Tops Kingsport in Dramatic Fashion

Published on June 23, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The River Riders came up clutch in their sudden death extra inning to defeat the Kingsport Axmen at Ballad Heath Field. With the win, Elizabethton climbed above the .500 mark for the first time this season.

How it Happened:

The River Riders started strong. In the first inning, Carter Johnstone lined an RBI double to center to give Elizabethton a 1-0 lead.

Then, Terrance Bowen lifted a sacrifice fly RBI to left, allowing Hank Gomric to score in the second to give Elizabethton a 2-0 advantage.

The one run per inning pattern continued in the third, when Hunter Tarchalski laced an RBI single to make it 3-0 River Riders. Elizabethton left meat on the bone though, as Matt Evans struck out looking with the bases loaded and two outs to keep the score at 3-0 after three innings.

The Axmen would not go down without a fight. Jacob Parr hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot to left center in the fourth, cutting the River Riders' lead to 3-1.

Cash Williams kept the momentum in Kingsport's favor, connecting on an RBI single in the fifth inning, trimming the lead to 3-2 for Elizabethton.

With the offense stagnant for the River Riders, the Axmen eventually tied the game. Trey Jozwiakowski stole second and advanced all the way around to score after a throwing error by catcher Mikey Vanderheyden sailed into the outfield to knot things up at 3-3 through seven innings.

That score would hold through regulation. A tie breaker was needed to resolve the matchup and Axman manager Rick Adair decided to play defense.

Elizabethton's Nick Riordan pinch-ran for Vanderheyden, Jackson Reardon advanced him to second base and Evans came up clutch with an RBI single to win the game.

Game Notes:

The River Riders outhit Kingsport, 10-5, in the contest.

Greg Minnick was clutch in the ninth, as he faced three batters and retired them all via the strikeout.

Elizabethton's strikeout-to-walk ratio was eight-to-six, much improved from Sunday.

The River Riders used four pitchers in the win.

Up Next:

The East division leading River Riders (8-7) will have a rematch against the Axmen (6-9), this time at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from June 23, 2026

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