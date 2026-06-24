Doughboys Go Down Early, Can't Crawl Back in Game One Loss to Pulaski

Published on June 23, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys could not find a consistent offense rhythm in game one of the midweek series against the Pulaski River Turtles, dropping Tuesday's matchup 9-4.

From the very beginning, the Pulaski offense showed up after the league-wide off day. After both teams went 1-2-3 in the first, a pair of singles from Creed Erdos and Ryland Duson, mixed with a pair of walks, drove in three for the River Turtles.

Then, Pulaski extended the lead even more with a two-run third on no hits. Two Johnson City errors cost the defense base runners, with Aubrey Kearns and Jon Young Jr. both reaching on a Doughboy miscue.

Johnson City catcher Jackson Geiger was not going down without a fight. He drilled his fifth home run of the season to move into a three-way tie atop the lead in the category to steal one back for his side.

The Doughboys took another run back in the fourth with another Jackson Geiger RBI, driving in Holden Pantier after him, and Eli Thurmond led off the inning with a single. However, Johnson City stranded two runners in scoring position, making it 5-2.

Pulaski stole both runs back with a two-run sixth to bring the lead back. Erdos and Tre Bryant both walked, then Eli Hudgins drove him in with a two-RBI double in the leadoff spot for his first of the game.

Hudgins got thrown out at third trying to reach, but the River Turtles took a 7-2 advantage going into the final three innings of play. A run in the seventh for Johnson City cut into the lead, with an RBI walk for Braxton Van Cleave after the Doughboys drew three of them and a hit-by-pitch in the inning.

But the River Turtles responded with another two-run inning in the eighth. A pair of base knocks for Duson and Basilio Williams Jr., mixed with two walks for Erdos and Bryant, led Noah Toole to a sacrifice fly.

The Doughboys were down 9-3 coming into the eighth. Jackson Geiger recorded yet another RBI, this time a triple where he showed off the jets to take one back.

But Pulaski reliever Braylon Brooks shut the door, retiring all three batters he faced in the bottom of the ninth. The pitching staff for the River Turtles struck out seven batters to only five total hits for Johnson City, taking a critical game one.

Notables:

Jackson Geiger could not be stopped, finishing 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a triple, and three total RBI.

But the Doughboys stranded seven runners on base and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Cooper Jones, a local East Tennessee State product, recorded another quality start with four innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits.

Up Next:

Game two of the series is set for both teams on Wednesday, June 24th, at 7:00 p.m. Join us at TVA Credit Union Ballpark for an All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday.

You can get your tickets at https://www.appyleague.com/johnson-city/tickets and keep up with all of the Doughboys' action on our Instagram, @jc_doughboys







Appalachian League Stories from June 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.