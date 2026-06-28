Elizabethton Earns Victory over Bluefield, Wins Weekend Series

Published on June 27, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn.- The River Riders never trailed and cruised to a series-clinching 8-4 victory at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. Elizabethton earned its first home series of the 2026 season.

How it Happened:

During the first at-bat of the day for the River Riders, Carter Johnstone laced a solo home run, his first for Elizabethton, to right-center to give the River Riders the early advantage, 1-0, through the first inning.

The score would hold until the third, when the River Riders added three more runs. Cole Pladson sharply cracked an RBI-double, and Jackson Reardon drove in two runs with his first triple of the season to make it 4-0 through three.

Bluefield would proceed to rally in the fourth. Cy Chrisman smashed a solo homer to center, Ryan Morel got a two-RBI single, and Andrew Cross followed Morel up with an RBI single to tie things up at four.

In the bottom of the fourth, Elizabethton immediately retook the lead. Cole Pladson rolled an RBI single, and Micky Vanderheyden scored off a throwing error from Cameron Dube on a throwdown, which made the score 6-4 after four innings.

Then, in the sixth, Carter Johnstone added a sacrifice fly RBI with the bases loaded. The score was 7-4 through six.

The last run was in the seventh. Hank Gomric singled, then Ryan Morel bobbled and lost the ball, allowing Nick Riordan to score. The 8-4 lead for Elizabethton held for the rest of the game.

The River Riders held the Ridge Runners scoreless in all but the fourth inning, as they clinched the home series.

Game Notes:

Johnstone, Reardon and Pladson each had two RBI, combining for all six for Elizabethton

Porter Gobble tallied his second win, going five innings and only allowing one earned run

The River Riders outhit the Ridge Runners 10-9.

Elizabethton used four pitchers in the series sealer.

Up Next:

The River Riders will go for the sweep on Sunday, June 28th, against Bluefield at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m.

By Nicholas Goodman







Appalachian League Stories from June 27, 2026

Elizabethton Earns Victory over Bluefield, Wins Weekend Series - Elizabethton River Riders

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