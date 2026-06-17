Game-Tying Run Called out on Runner's Interference as Axmen Fall

Published on June 17, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







DANVILLE, Va. - Kingsport mounted a late ninth-inning comeback on the road that ultimately fell short when tying run Antonio Fawcett was called out on runner's interference. Danville survived the meeting with a 6-5 victory.

The Axmen trailed 6-4 entering the top of the ninth, and a Fawcett single proceeded to put runners on first and second with nobody out.

Fawcett now represented the tying run, while BJ Gibson represented the fifth run of the contest.

After Fawcett, Kyuss Gargett laid down a bunt. It was tough to cover for Danville's third baseman Davis Perkins and instead of letting the speedy Gargett load the bases, Perkins released a rocket across the diamond that missed the glove of first baseman Jackson Irons.

With the ball rolling up along the first base side, Gibson easily scored with Fawcett stopping at third.

Gargett reached second, which led to Danville intentionally walking Garrett Luett to load the bases.

Cayden Mackey struck out the next batter and was hoping for a double play to end the jam.

Mackey faced Dylan Passo, who took the third pitch he saw into the opposite field. It was a routine catch for Judson Hartwell in left; the fly ball was just deep enough for Fawcett to tag.

Fawcett raced Hartwell's throw to the plate, hitting Fawcett as he ran toward the plate. At first, Fawcett crossed the plate fairly, tying the game.

However, after a brief discussion between the umpires Lily Olson and Derek Topf, they ruled Fawcett out on runner's interference.

Kingsport manager Rick Adair came out of the dugout to argue the call, but neither Olson or Topf heard his arguments resulting in the 6-5 final.

While the loss stings as it sends Kingsport to 3-7 on the season, Jayden Lawrence impressed again out of the bullpen, giving up one earned run in four innings.







Appalachian League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.