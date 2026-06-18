Axmen Claim Third Road Win of the Season with Offensive Surge vs. Otterbots

Published on June 18, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







DANVILLE, Va. - Kingsport tallied eleven hits on the night in a 7-4 win over Danville on Wednesday night. The Axmen recorded their fourth win of the season and their third win on the road.

The Axmen had two outs and the bases loaded for them in the sixth for Garrett Luett. Kingsport had just lost its two-run lead the inning before, when Danville evened the score on a Jordan Jacob RBI single.

On the second pitch he saw, Luett torched a slider into the center field gap to bring in two runs for a 6-4 lead.

Luett's go-ahead double got the Axmen in front, but they still needed to keep the Danville bats at bay.

Jack Cecil passed his relief outing to Michael Savarese and the Pitt Panther had no trouble against the Otterbots hitters, retiring them one after the other.

Then a Kyuss Gargett double scored another run for the Axmen in the eighth, but it was Savarese that closed down the home stretch. He did not allow a single run in 3 Ã¢..." innings, while striking out seven Otterbots in that span.

Savarese earned his second save of the year, while Jack Cecil earned his second win, surrendering two runs in 2 Ã¢..." innings.

Up next, the Axmen take the field looking to clinch their first three-game series win in the rubber match Thursday night.







Appalachian League Stories from June 18, 2026

Axmen Claim Third Road Win of the Season with Offensive Surge vs. Otterbots - Kingsport Axmen

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