Doughboys Hold on in a Nail-Biting Thriller for Their Second Win in a Row

Published on June 17, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys took down the Greeneville Flyboys in game one of the series, 13-12 on Tuesday night in an absolute thriller under the lights.

Once again, it was the Doughboys taking the lead early in the first. Gunner Skelton notched the first run after reaching on an error by Greenville, and then scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.

A pair of singles from Holden Pantier and Eli Thurmond extended the impressive opening frame to make it 2-0. Nate Eisfelder also singled in the inning, but could not be driven in.

But the Flyboys responded with two runs of their own in the bottom. Matthew Cash mashed a homer to right center, 408 feet off the bat, to knot it up at two apiece.

Then, the Doughboys' offense came alive with a six-run top of the third. Dallas Brooks started the scoring with a great piece of hitting the other way, driving in Eli Thurmond and giving Johnson City the lead back.

Jack Jones continued the party with his first home run of the season, an absolute rocket off the bat that traveled 422 feet to left field. Pantier continued his incredible start to the season with a bases-clearing double, already his sixth of the season.

The Flyboys responded once again with a seven-run inning of their own in the bottom half, all with two outs in the innings. A pair of singles from Matthew Cash and Nelson Grajales-Vazquez started the scoring for Greeneville, making it 8-4 and cutting into the lead.

Then, Olin Ward drilled his first homer of the season into the setting sun, tying it up at eight apiece with the three-run bomb. Greeneville took the lead after a wild pitch scored Ruben Zuany from third, giving the Flyboys all of the momentum that Johnson City had just built.

After two full scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth, and a great relief appearance from Hiram Lewis for the Doughboys, Johnson City finally came alive again in the sixth inning. A pair of walks from Brennon Seigler, who also had a stolen base to third, and Dallas Brooks put runners on.

After a wild pitch once again, Seigler strolled home to tie things up. Once again, Pantier came up clutch for the Doughboys, drilling a two-run single to center field and giving his side the lead once again.

Grant Cleavinger was called to the mound in relief and looked incredible in his second appearance of the summer. The Nebraska Cornhusker went two innings and struck out six batters, allowing only one hit and one walk.

Johnson City responded to the great pitching with even better offense and more scoring with a two-run eighth. Jones, the second-year Doughboy, notched his second homer of the game with a solo shot again to left field.

Skelton hit yet another home run, his fourth in six games to lead the Appalachian League, to put his side up 13-9 and in prime position to take the series opener. It wasn't pretty, but Tristan Bristow gained the save by coming up clutch with two on in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win and shut the door on the Flyboys.

Notables:

Holden Pantier went 3-for-6 with his sixth double of the year, five RBI, and one run to his name to continue his incredible start to the summer.

Jack Jones had a multi-homer game with a two-run and a solo shot to left, for three total RBI.

Gunner Skelton now leads the Appy League in home runs as he drilled another solo shot for his fourth bomb of the summer.

Eight different Doughboys recorded a hit, with five of them logging an RBI, a total team effort.

The pitching duo of Hiram Lewis and Grant Cleavinger struck out 11 batters and gave up only two hits, with three walks combined.

Up Next:

The Doughboys will take on Greeneville in game two of the series on Wednesday, June 17th, at 7:00 p.m. EST. After that, it's back to Pioneer Park for game three at 7:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 18th.

Get your tickets today at https://www.appyleague.com/johnson-city/tickets and join us for an all-you-can-eat Wednesday! Keep up with all the Doughboys action on our Instagram, @jc_doughoys.







Appalachian League Stories from June 17, 2026

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