Doughboys drop series opener after Ridge Runners' bats dominate contest

Published on July 22, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys were three outs away from getting mercy-ruled in the bottom of the seventh, but after a valiant comeback attempt came up short, they fell 11-6 to the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Tuesday.

The Ridge Runners came into the new series on fire with the bats, recording the most runs, hits and total RBI knocks in the past week. Bluefield struck first with one run in the very first frame.

Alex Myers, who handily leads the Appalachian League in average and on-base percentage, started things off with a single. Driving him in was Trey Meyers on an RBI triple for his first of the season, catapulting his incredible night.

On the other hand, the Doughboys' offense could not get going early. The home side went scoreless for the first six innings and only logged one total hit in that time.

Also, Johnson City left a runner on base in every single inning, including three with two left on in the first six innings. The Ridge Runners took advantage of the slow offensive start, with four straight scoring innings between the third and the sixth.

Bluefield center fielder Chancellor Jennings had an amazing summer debut in the leadoff spot, highlighting the four-run top of the fourth with a three-run, absolute no-doubt homer to left. Corey Watkins joined in with a solo bomb in the fifth, and Callen Miller had the second triple of the night with a two-RBI one in the sixth.

After the six high-scoring innings of play, the score was 10-0, with the away side three outs away from a mercy-rule win. But the Doughboys finally showed some fight in the seventh.

Eli Thurmond opened up the scoring with an RBI single, driving in Kenyon Hughes Jr. on a line drive to right field. Then, Johnson City exploded for a five-run inning in the eighth after a quality summer debut on the mound for Camden Huckaby, who struck out four batters.

Jack Jones started things off getting hit by a pitch, then the order behind him drilled three straight knocks. Noah Cox doubled, then Urbon cleared the two runners with his second triple of the season.

Hughes Jr. stepped up again with his family in the stands chanting his name, then the second baseman hit a two-run homer for his second in just four total games. Patrick Walsh followed him up with an RBI single to cut the deficit to just four.

But Bluefield added some insurance in the top of the ninth. After two straight hits from Jennings and Myers again, Sawyer Black put the ball in play and reached on an error to bring one more run in.

The Doughboys' defense finished with four total errors, with some coming in critical moments. Ridge Runner closer PJ Fitzpatrick shut the door with three strikeouts (and two walks) to end Game 1.

Johnson City snapped their four-game win streak with the loss but did not move down in the standings after the Kingsport Axmen lost in a critical playoff push.

Notables:

- Hughes Jr. had a spectacular game with the bat, reaching all six times with three walks, a single and a two-run homer.

- Cox and Walsh both had multi-hit games, with the duo each notching a double and a single.

- The pitching staff struggled to find a rhythm and thus gave up 19 total knocks and nine extra-base hits.

Up Next:

The Doughboys look to reset for Game 2 of the series on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Be sure to join us at the ballpark for the Christmas in July Toy Drive and an All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday.

If you bring in a new toy to the drive, you can receive free admission to the game. The fundraiser benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Johnson City and Washington County, so don't miss it! You can reserve your spot at https://www.appyleague.com/johnson-city/tickets. Also, be sure to follow our Instagram, @jc_doughboys, to keep up with the team the rest of the summer.







Appalachian League Stories from July 22, 2026

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