Doughboys Escape After Flyboys Push Chaos to the Final Out

Published on June 17, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - In a game that featured 25 runs, 25 hits and momentum swings in nearly every inning, the Johnson City Doughboys escaped Eastman Credit Union Field with a 13-12 win over the Greeneville Flyboys on Tuesday night.

After four hours and two minutes of back-and-forth action, Johnson City improved to 5-5 while Greeneville fell to 4-6.

The Doughboys struck first, capitalizing on early Greeneville defensive miscues and wild pitches to build a 2-0 lead in the opening inning. Center fielder Eli Thurmond delivered an RBI single before Greeneville answered immediately.

Catcher Matthew Cash tied the game with a two-run homer to right-center in the bottom of the first.

Johnson City broke things open in the third with a six-run inning. First baseman Jack Jones launched a two-run homer to left-center before third baseman Holden Pantier cleared the bases with a three-run double off Greeneville starter Aiden VanDeHatert to push the lead to 8-2.

The Flyboys answered with six runs of their own in the bottom half.

Right fielder Olin Ward delivered the biggest swing of the inning with a three-run homer to right, tying the game at 8-8. Later in the frame, Ruben Zuany scored on a wild pitch to complete the comeback and give Greeneville a 9-8 advantage.

Neither bullpen could slow the offenses.

Johnson City tied the game in the sixth after another wild pitch before Pantier delivered again with a two-run single to put the Doughboys ahead 11-9.

The visitors added insurance in the eighth when Jones connected for his second homer of the night, followed two batters later by a solo shot from shortstop Gunner Skelton to extend the lead to 13-9.

Greeneville refused to go quietly.

Trailing 13-10 entering the ninth, Carson Brumbaugh brought home Danny Wallace with an RBI single to cut the deficit to two. After another wild pitch moved runners into scoring position, Cash lined an RBI single to left to make it 13-12.

With the tying run at third and the winning run at second, Johnson City closer Tristan Bristow recorded the final out on a fly ball to left from pinch hitter Nelson Grajales-Vazquez to preserve the win.

Pantier led Johnson City's offense, going 3-for-6 with five RBIs, while Jones finished 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Cash paced Greeneville in the loss, going 4-for-6 with five RBIs. Brumbaugh reached base five times, scored three runs and stole three bases.

Hiram Lewis earned the win in relief for Johnson City. Hudson Johnson took the loss for Greeneville, while Bristow recorded his first save of the season.

Up Next:

The Flyboys return to action Wednesday in Johnson City to continue the series before returning home for a promotional weekend beginning June 19 against the Doughboys and continuing June 20-21 against the Danville Otterbots.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from June 17, 2026

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