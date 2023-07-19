River Riders' Bats Shut Down by Dominant Doughboys' Pitching Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders struggled to get much going offensively on Wednesday night as they fell to the Johnson City Doughboys by a final score of 6-2.

The Doughboys got out to an early lead, as they struck for two in each of the first and second innings. In the first, Colby Backus singled to score Caleb Berry and Danny Infante drew a bases-loaded walk to score Logan Sutter. In the second, Sutter singled home Berry and Backus plated Cam King with a single. After two full, it was 2-0 Johnson City.

JC added on more insurance later in the ballgame, when it got one run in the fifth on a Jack Pokorak double. All the while, Doughboys starting pitcher Justin Guiliano dominated his way through the River Rider lineup, tossing five innings of one-hit, shutout ball.

After the Doughboys added one more insurance run in the eighth, E-Town tried to come back in the ninth. Trey Fenderson hit a double to score DJ Dillehay and Xavier Cintron hit an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 6-2. However, that is as close as the River Riders would get.

The River Riders will be back in action on Thursday night against the Danville Otterbots, with first pitch from Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark set for 7 p.m.

